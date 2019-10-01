Kenosha News

Joseph S. Cook

Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tabernacle
7951- 36th Avenue
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Tabernacle
7951- 36th Avenue
Obituary
Joseph S. Cook, 29 a resident of Kenosha, died September 26, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Tabernacle. (7951- 36th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the Tabernacle from noon until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated to benefit Joes children.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 1, 2019
