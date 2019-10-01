Joseph S. Cook

Joseph S. Cook, 29 a resident of Kenosha, died September 26, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Tabernacle. (7951- 36th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the Tabernacle from noon until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated to benefit Joes children.

