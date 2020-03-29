Joseph W. Brand

1930 - 2020

Joseph W. Brand, age 89 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Born on September 1, 1930, he was the son of the late Fred and Clara Brand.

In November 1951, Joseph proudly served in the Naval Reserves until his honorable discharge in September 1959.

On October 22, 1976, he was united in marriage to Barbara Wilbur. They were blessed with 43 years of marriage and nine children.

He was employed as a crane operator with American Brass, retiring in 1988 with 34 years of service. During his retirement, he owned and operated his business of splitting and selling firewood. His greatest enjoyment in life was farming, but most of all he loved spending time visiting family which was his most cherished hobby.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Brand; his children, Patricia (Carl) Schmeckel, Theresa (Anthony) Botti, Catherine (Rusty) Paul, Shirley (Michael) Daniels, Tammy (Todd Smith) Bonner and Donald (Fiona) Bonner; his daughter-in-law's, Patricia (Burge) Brand and Camille (Lachman) Brand; his 23 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; his brothers, James, Richard and Raymond Brand; and many loving nieces, nephews and many extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Keith Bonner, Donald Brand and Dennis Brand; his grandsons, Bryan Brand, Brian Smith and Daniel Ericson; and his sister, Frances Farmer.

Funeral services honoring Joseph's life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to The Shalom Center, 4314 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144 would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Aurora At Home Hospice, his sister-in-law, Deborah Lawson and grandson, Cameron McDonald for the extra special care they provided in the recent weeks.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com