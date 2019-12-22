Josephine E. (Cucunato) Travis

Feb. 7, 1933 - Dec. 17, 2019

Josephine E. (Cucunato) Travis passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Froedert South-Kenosha surrounded by her loving family.

Josephine was born in the Providence of Cosenza, Italy on February 7, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Francesco "Frank" Cucunato and Raffaela (Mirabelli) Cucunato.

She was employed with AMC/Chrysler Corporation for 17 years, retiring in 1989.

Josephine was a devoted mother and nana who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was blessed with a life, filled with loving friendships.

She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and the Mount Carmel Ladies Society. Josephine was also a member of the Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC) which was an organization close to her heart and the U.A.W. Local #72 Retirees. She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers.

Josephine is survived by her three children, Mark J. Travis of Kenosha, Dianna M. (Jim) Repetti of Wauwatosa, Robert C. "Robby" (Amy) Travis of California; her brothers, Santo Cucunato of Kenosha, Charles "Chuck" Cucunato of California and Paul (Patt) Cucunato of New Berlin; five grandchildren, Cristina and Emily Repetti, Jacob, Sydney and Samuel Travis, and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Marie Travis, her sister Theresa Saliere, and sisters-in-law, Donna Cucunato and Jackie Trombino.

Mark, Dianna, and Robby would like to thank all of the family and friends that helped our mom throughout the years. There are not enough words to express how much that means to us.

Funeral Services honoring the life of Josephine will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Interment will follow in Saint George Cemetery. A visitation for Josephine will be held on Monday, December 30th, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Kenosha Achievement Center, Inc., 1218-79th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143-6199, would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com