Josephine Gombar

Josephine Gombar, age 89, passed away at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI, on August 14, due to complications from kidney cancer.

Josephine is survived by her sister, Helen Benuska (Kenosha) and brother, Jacob Gombar (Kenosha) as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and other family members.

Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, on August 22, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:30am, with a rosary at 10:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will be at St. George Cemetery, Kenosha.

In lieu of flowers, masses would be appreciated by the family.

