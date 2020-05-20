Josephine "Jo" Weidman
1946 - 2020
Josephine "Jo" Weidman February 8, 1946 - May 14, 2020 DELAVAN - Josephine "Jo" Weidman (nee. Vogt), age 74, passed away at her residence on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born on February 8, 1946 to parents Bernard and Mary (nee. Becky) Vogt in Round Lake, IL. For most of Jo's life, she helped on the family farm. She was very active in her community, serving 30 years on the Salem Town Board. Jo also served as the secretary of the Kenosha County Fair for over 40 years, as well as working with the Kenosha Livestock Sales Team and being a 4H Leader. She was a loving wife, mom, and grandma, and will be dearly missed. Jo is survived her daughter, Keri (Tom) Strause; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michael, Jacob, and Matthew Strause. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lawrence. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4-7 pm. Burial will be held privately. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home 620 15th Avenue Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2500

Published in Kenosha News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2500
