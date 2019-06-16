Joy Eileen Belter

1942 - 2019

Joy Eileen Belter of Kenosha passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's Campus.

Born on July 31, 1942 in Burlington, she was the daughter of the late William G. and Astrid M. (Peterson) Kaskin. She attended Bassett Grade School and was a 1960 graduate of Wilmot Union High School, of which she had many fond memories

Joy was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Slades Corners.

She was married to her only love, Ronald Belter on December 7, 1963. Sadly, he passed away on October 7, 2013.

She was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Jockey Retirees Club from where she worked and retired in 2001, after 40 years of service. Joy was also a member of Friends of the Museum, Kenosha Senior Citizens and AARP.

Joy was a spoon and napkin collector. She also was an avid reader and loved the challenge of word searches. For many years, Joy was a great fan of Country & Western Music.

She is survived by her daughter, Dana (Frédéric) Lefeuvre; her loved and cherished grandchildren, Madeleine and Olivia of Paris, France; and her step-mother, Phyllis Kaskin.

She is further survived by her sisters, Juanita Grady, Georgia Smith, Patricia (Johan) Kjellander, Judith (Richard) Witt, Sharon (Robert) McCormack, Laurel (Richard) Rego, Gail (Douglas) Schaal; her brothers, Gordon (Betty) Kaskin, Benjamin (Donna) Kaskin, Ronald Kaskin; half-sister, Kimberly (Craig) Gebauer; half-brother, Randy (Kimberly) Kaskin; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Benjamin and Florence Kaskin and Ernest and Ada Peterson; and two sisters, Betty (Kenneth) Hinzpeter and Nancy Denney.

Funeral Services honoring Joy's life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5038-19th Avenue. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

