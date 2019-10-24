Joyce D. Bach (Andrews)

Joyce D. Bach (Andrews) died Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 96, in Spring Hill, Fla. Joyce was born in Kenosha, Wis. to Arthur and Erna Andrews on September 20, 1923. Joyce graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1941 and the College of Commerce in 1943. She retired from Oster Corporation as the Executive Secretary to the VP of Sales in 1986. Joyce and her husband of 63 years, Robert, moved to Timber Pines Golf and Country Club, from Glendale Wis., in 1996. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Weeki Wachee, FL. There she served as an usher, counter and a member of Joy Circle. She enjoyed Bridge and many other card games, board games, golfing, quilting and reading.

Joyce is survived by her children, Carole Friese, Gary (Marsha) Bach, Nancy (Steve) Colman and grandchildren, Carrie, Matthew, Sarah, Bradford, Allison and Adam and Great-grandchildren, August, Roman, Theodore and Hazel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, and her brothers, Jerrold and Robert.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Joyce's memory may be made to Nativity Lutheran Church or the .

