Joyce Eileen Scull
Joyce Eileen Scull

Scull, Joyce Eileen, age 71, passed away on July 28, 2020.

For the past several years, she had been a resident of Hickory Park in Greenfield, Wisconsin. Joyce was pre-deceased by her parents Reno and Mildred (Caylor) and is survived by her sister Marcia Kellogg, brother-in-law Max Kellogg, niece Michele Cottingham and her husband Jeff Cottingham. She will be missed by her many friends in the US and around the world.

She will be interred New Sharon, Iowa.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Joyce's Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
