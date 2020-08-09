Joyce Eileen Scull

Scull, Joyce Eileen, age 71, passed away on July 28, 2020.

For the past several years, she had been a resident of Hickory Park in Greenfield, Wisconsin. Joyce was pre-deceased by her parents Reno and Mildred (Caylor) and is survived by her sister Marcia Kellogg, brother-in-law Max Kellogg, niece Michele Cottingham and her husband Jeff Cottingham. She will be missed by her many friends in the US and around the world.

She will be interred New Sharon, Iowa.

