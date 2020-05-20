Joyce L. Tenuta
Joyce L. Tenuta KENOSHA - Joyce L. Tenuta, 95, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, with her devoted husband, Ernie, and her loving family at her side. Her funeral Service will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 26th, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Robert McDermott officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Private entombment will take place in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to Medical College of Wisconsin Eye Institute Macular Degeneration Research or the Kenosha Garden Club.

Published in Kenosha News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
