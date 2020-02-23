Joyce L. Terpstra

January 31, 1940 - February 15, 2020

UNION GROVE - Joyce L. Terpstra, age 80, passed away peacefully at her residence on February 15, 2020. She was born in Ottawa, Illinois on January 31, 1940 to parents Wilbur and Virginia (nee. Eichelberger) Jacobson. Joyce attended Jefferson Grade School and Ottawa Township High School in Ottawa, Illinois and graduated in 1958.

She worked for a total of 35 years at several jobs in banking and as a manager of rental property in Denver, CO and Miami, FL. Joyce retired from Sun Trust Bank as a bank teller in March 1994. On April 4, 1994, she married Wayne LeRoy Terpstra in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joyce made a home in Miramar, Florida and then moved to Union Grove, Wisconsin in October 1999.

Joyce was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as Worthy Matron in Union Grove from 2010-2011 and in Burlington from 2012-2013. She was also part of other organizations, including the Ladies Auxiliary to the Tripoli Shrine and the Daughters of the Nile.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Wayne; son, Douglas William Fuchs (Laura), of Wessington, SD; 10 grandchildren, 2 great-granddaughters and 1 great-grandson; brother, Wayne Jacobson; sister-in-laws, Dee Jacobson of Hampshire, IL, Bette DeRohan of Wallington, CT, Kathy Nelson of Chetek, WI; brother-in-laws, Robert Terpstra of Union Grove, WI and William DeRohan of Wallington, CT; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia in 1946; her father, Wilbur in 1996; and an infant grandson in 1980.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Washburn Lodge #145, 8102 199th Avenue, Bristol, WI 53104. Inurnment will be at Grand Rapids Cemetery, located on N. 22nd Road, Grand Rapids, IL on April 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Union Grove Area Food Bank, Inc.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500