Joyce M. Vojtisek
1935 - 2020
Joyce M. Vojtisek, age 85, of Kenosha passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House with her family by her side. Joyce was born on May 17, 1935 in Lacrosse, WI to Raymond and Agnes (Hundt) Arenz and she attended school in Lacrosse. Joyce married Vernon Ekern in 1955 in Lacrosse and he preceded in death in 1995. She married Eugene Vojtisek in 1998 in Las Vegas, NV and he preceded her in death in 2010. Joyce worked for over 12 years with the Transition House. She was a member of the Kenosha Car Club and the Kenosha Moose Lodge #286. Joyce enjoyed softball games, festivals, dancing, gardening and crafting. Her greatest joy was her love of children especially the time she spent with her grandkids.

She was also preceded in death by, her parents; her son, Mark Ekern and four siblings.

Joyce is survived by, seven children, Glen Ekern, LaVonne Soto, Sharon (Bill) Buege, Charlene (Jon) Feczko, Ellen (David) Paielli, Donna (Robert) Thrams and Gail Ekern; 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; seven siblings as well as many other family and friends.

Funeral services for Joyce will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Journey Church (10700 – 75th Street). A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Thursday from 3:30 P.M. until the time of service. A private family burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. The family requests that no flowers be sent for the service. Memorials can be made to the family.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:30 - 06:00 PM
Journey Church
OCT
1
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Journey Church
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
September 28, 2020
Joyce was a great mom and a great person. I had the privilege to know her for many years living in La Crosse. She was one of my dad's older sisters as well. Got to know the whole family as well. May she rest in peace. She will be missed by the family very dearly. God be with them all.
Randy Arenz
Family
