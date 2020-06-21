Joyce O. Anderson

1930 - 2020

On Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020, Joyce O. Anderson, loving Wife and Mother of three children, passed away at age 90.

Joyce was born on July 19, 1930 in Kenosha WI, to Charles and Clara Bundy. She Lived in Kenosha with her older brother Robert and her two younger sisters Donna and Mary Ann. She graduated June 4 1948 from Mary D. Bradford HS in Kenosha. In December 1950 she married the man of her dreams, Burnell John Anderson. Together they raised three children Victoria, Craig and John (Satch), and lived there until 1976 until she and Burnell and their son John moved to Merced CA. While in Kenosha Joyce was a Teacher at Bose Elementary School for Art, Reading, Penmanship, a member of St Marks Catholic School, and was a PE and Volleyball coach. She also enjoyed supporting her kids in CYO Drill Team, Queensmen Drum and Bugle Corps. While Living in Merced Joyce and John were Business owners for the "The Wig Wham Drive Inn" and "Anderson Coin-o-Matic", and were members of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Joyce was also a very active member of the Merced Women's Club, The Elks Lodge #1240 and did volunteer work and fundraising for the Merced Follies. Joyce also liked to promote her favorite political views by helping her Brother Robert C. Bundy the Assistant City Manager at that time with his many city and county projects. Joyce had a passion for the outdoors. She enjoyed camping, hiking and swimming with her family and friends. And greatly enjoyed backyard gardening where she liked to entertain her many guests. After Her husband John Died in 2001, she moved to "Royal Oaks Senior Community" in Los Alamitos, CA in order to be closer to her grandkids. Joyce was a very loving Grandmother and enjoyed spoiling her grandkids by taking them out shopping, and to the movies and for dinner. She also loved attending many of their social and academic activities. Joyce also liked to remain busy in volunteer work as a member of the Rossmoor Women's club, organizing Bridge and Bunko games, and was a member at Parkcrest Christian church.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Burnell and her son John (Satch), and is survived by her daughter Victoria and Craig and his wife Linda and their three grand kids Tyler, Trent and Taryn. We will miss her dearly. No funeral service will be held. There will only be a private family burial at Calvary Cemetery Merced, CA where she will forever rest in peace next to her loving husband and son.

Here is a link to her on line memorial….

http:/www.allsoulsmortuary.com/obituaryoyce-anderson