Joyce O. Anderson
1930 - 2020
On Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020, Joyce O. Anderson, loving Wife and Mother of three children, passed away at age 90.

Joyce was born on July 19, 1930 in Kenosha WI, to Charles and Clara Bundy. She Lived in Kenosha with her older brother Robert and her two younger sisters Donna and Mary Ann. She graduated June 4 1948 from Mary D. Bradford HS in Kenosha. In December 1950 she married the man of her dreams, Burnell John Anderson. Together they raised three children Victoria, Craig and John (Satch), and lived there until 1976 until she and Burnell and their son John moved to Merced CA. While in Kenosha Joyce was a Teacher at Bose Elementary School for Art, Reading, Penmanship, a member of St Marks Catholic School, and was a PE and Volleyball coach. She also enjoyed supporting her kids in CYO Drill Team, Queensmen Drum and Bugle Corps. While Living in Merced Joyce and John were Business owners for the "The Wig Wham Drive Inn" and "Anderson Coin-o-Matic", and were members of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Joyce was also a very active member of the Merced Women's Club, The Elks Lodge #1240 and did volunteer work and fundraising for the Merced Follies. Joyce also liked to promote her favorite political views by helping her Brother Robert C. Bundy the Assistant City Manager at that time with his many city and county projects. Joyce had a passion for the outdoors. She enjoyed camping, hiking and swimming with her family and friends. And greatly enjoyed backyard gardening where she liked to entertain her many guests. After Her husband John Died in 2001, she moved to "Royal Oaks Senior Community" in Los Alamitos, CA in order to be closer to her grandkids. Joyce was a very loving Grandmother and enjoyed spoiling her grandkids by taking them out shopping, and to the movies and for dinner. She also loved attending many of their social and academic activities. Joyce also liked to remain busy in volunteer work as a member of the Rossmoor Women's club, organizing Bridge and Bunko games, and was a member at Parkcrest Christian church.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Burnell and her son John (Satch), and is survived by her daughter Victoria and Craig and his wife Linda and their three grand kids Tyler, Trent and Taryn. We will miss her dearly. No funeral service will be held. There will only be a private family burial at Calvary Cemetery Merced, CA where she will forever rest in peace next to her loving husband and son.

Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
I will never forget the great times we had going to Belmont Shore. We had such fun. I really had a great chance of getting to know your mom when I went to Merced after your dad passed. We had lots of fun together, a lot of talks, she was so scared she didn't know how she was going to do it without your dad. There were so many things she didn't know how to do and I had to show her. I had a very nice time with her.
She was a good lady and loved her family very much. She is with John and Satch now. I am very sorry for your loss and I know you will miss her.
I love you all. Clare.
Clare Liptan
Friend
June 19, 2020
R.I.P. Mrs. Anderson. You were like a second mother to me and enjoyed very much the countless conversations we had. Love you.
Jeff Rhodes
Friend
June 19, 2020
JOYCE WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS MERCED 89
ANOTHER MEMORIAL MOMENT WITH JOHN (SATCH) AND MY MOM AND DAD AND THE REST OF THE FAMILY
CRAIG ANDERSON
Son
June 19, 2020
GRANDMA JOYCE AND FAMILY IN MERCED
CRAIG ANDERSON
Son
June 19, 2020
JOYCE AND BURNELL JOHN
CRAIG ANDERSON
Son
June 19, 2020
JOYCE AND BURNELL WEDDING
CRAIG ANDERSON
Son
June 19, 2020
JOYCE AT ST MARKS
CRAIG ANDERSON
Son
June 19, 2020
JOYCE, CRAIG AND VICKI
CRAIG ANDERSON
Son
June 19, 2020
ADDED PHOTOS OF YOUNGER YEARS
CRAIG ANDERSON
Son
June 18, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences, may you find comfort from the encouraging words found at. 1Thessalonians 4:14
Neighbor
June 16, 2020
All of us together at Thanksgiving at CRAIG and Lindas
All of us together at Thanksgiving at CRAIG and Lindas
Victoria Anderson
Daughter
June 15, 2020
June 13, 2020
John and Joyce Family
Will miss you Mom. May you rest in peace forever.
Craig Anderson
Son
