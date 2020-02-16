Joyce Patricia Rozell

1941 - 2020

Joyce Patricia Rozell, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9 after an unexpected, hard-fought illness.

The daughter of Joseph Patrick Jr. and Grace Irene (Martin) Moorehouse, was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Melrose Park, IL. She attended Star Center School in Pell Lake and Badger High School in Lake Geneva. She worked at Hi-Liter Graphics for more than 25 years, serving as director of graphic arts.

Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her dog Riley. Her hobbies throughout her life included fishing, painting, hiking, traveling and roller skating at Twin Lakes roller rink.

She was proud of her 100-percent Irish heritage, was a member of the Women's International Bowling Congress and the National Congress of Parents and Teachers as a member of the Randall PTA, and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Twin Lakes, where she worked in the office.

A beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her three sons, Irvin (Julie) Rozell, of Colorado Springs; Brian Rozell, of Twin Lakes; and Michael (Jill) Rozell of Burlington, from her husband Irvin W. Rozell. She is further survived by: grandchildren Amy Marie (Anthony) Deets, Jesse Rozell, Jaimie Rozell, Daniel Rozell, Ryan Rozell, Rachael Rozell and Michael Rozell; great-grandchildren Brayden Howell and Alexander Deets; and many special nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; siblings Myles Moorehouse, Joseph Moorehouse, Grace (Moorehouse) Owen and James Brindisi; grandson Craig Lustig; husband Robert Galloway; and husband Wayne Rozell.

The family would like to thank all of the compassionate nurses at Aurora Medical Centers in Burlington and Summit and with Hospice.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 701 N. Lake Ave., with a service at 11 a.m. and a gathering to follow in the community center at the church.