Joyce C. Wiggert, 88, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

She was born to the late Lloyd and Esther Gudgeon in LaCrosse, W.

Joyce worked as an LPN at St. Francis Hospital in LaCrosse for 18 years, after relocating to Kenosha she opened a beauty shop at Shady Lawn West and at Pennoyer Nursing Home. She retired at the age of 80.

Joyce loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchild. She enjoyed having pets which included birds, dogs and cats. She also enjoyed feeding the wildlife, ice skating, gardening, growing violets, coupon cutting and trips to Nelson, WI.

Joyce won the Older American Award on March 15, 1994.

Joyce is survived by her loving daughter Judi Daley, her grandchildren Chelsea Daley and husband Zach Puza and Scott Daley and her great granddaughter Jocelyn Judith Puza.

Funeral Services were held in Nelson, WI.

Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143