Juan Marianyi

Juan Marianyi, 79, of Sacramento Calif. (formerly of Kenosha) passed away September 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Alice Marianyi, and his children Sandor (Sally) Marianyi and Esther (Jeff) Chapman. He is also survived by his grandchildren Alexander and Samantha Marianyi, and Isabel, Noel, Godebo, and Bereket Chapman. He will also be missed by his faithful four-legged companion Griffin.

Memorial services for Juan will take place in Sacramento Calif., on November 2, 2019. Memorials in honor of Juan may be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation.