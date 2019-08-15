Juanita M. Grady
Juanita M. Grady age 91, of Lake Geneva, WI passed to eternal life at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI on Monday, August 12, 2019. A visitation will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church (W775 Geranium Rd, Pell Lake) on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service at 12 p.m. Pastor Brian Metke will be officiating. Burial to follow at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Slades Corners, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.