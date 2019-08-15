Kenosha News

Juanita M. Grady

Service Information
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI
53147
(262)-248-2320
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
W775 Geranium Rd
Pell Lake, WI
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
W775 Geranium Rd
Pell Lake, WI
Obituary
Juanita M. Grady age 91, of Lake Geneva, WI passed to eternal life at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI on Monday, August 12, 2019. A visitation will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church (W775 Geranium Rd, Pell Lake) on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service at 12 p.m. Pastor Brian Metke will be officiating. Burial to follow at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Slades Corners, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Aug. 15, 2019
