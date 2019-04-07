Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Weber.

Juanita E. Weber

1947 - 2019

Juanita E. Weber, 71, passed away April 3, 2019, at All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wis., surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Waukegan, Ill., on Sept. 30, 1947. The daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Damitz) Graumann. On Nov. 14, 1981, she was united in marriage to Donald Weber who preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 2000. During her life she enjoyed crocheting, gardening, dancing and spending time with family and friends.

Juanita is survived by her eight children; April (Tim) Orth, Robin (Jody) Frederking, James (JoAnn) Weber, Donald (Andrea) Weber, Candy (Ron) Berquist, Shawne (Matt) Gums, Jennie (Marc) Milski, and Michele Irby. 20 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. Sister to Sharon Makare and special friend to Linda Holtdorf. Preceded in death by Brother John Graumann.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at noon at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at funeral home. Graveside service 2:30 p.m., Monday April 8, 2019, at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Libertyville, Ill. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com

The family would like to send a special thank you to the amazing staff at Willowgreen Home for the all the love, kindness and wonderful care to our mom and these last two and half years. You truly made her and us feel like family.

