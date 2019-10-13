Judith A. Lansdowne

Judith A. Lansdowne, 75, of Kenosha formerly of Alabama passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center with her daughter by her side. Judith was born on August 23, 1944 in Kenosha to Joseph and Verna Smith and she graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1963 and the University of Parkside in 1975. Judith married Nello "Al" Lansdowne in March 1976. She had a long career, holding many titles. She was a videographer for television news, a puppeteer with Nicolo Marionettes and the Sid and Marty Krofft Organization in New York, as well as a novelist. Judith wrote 28 historical regency romances, all published by the Kensington Publishing Corp. Judith was proud of the work she did with her husband to restore the U.S.S. Cavalla submarine, which is currently on display at Seawolf Park in Galveston, TX. Judith enjoyed traveling and her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Al and her son, Allen Lansdowne.

Judith is survived by her daughter, Fay (Michael) Lang of Kenosha; two grandchildren, Kelly and Joe Lang; a brother, Joseph (Judy) Smith, a niece, Jody Smith as well as other family and friends.

In accordance with Judith's wishes private family services were held.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Judith's doctor and care team at St. Luke's, her Home Care Nurse Heather, and the staff at Aurora Medical Center and Aurora Cancer Center.

Donations in memory of Judith can be made to the Cavalla Historical Foundation at their website: http:/www.cavalla.org/

