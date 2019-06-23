Judith A. Stanek

Judith " Judy" A. Stanek, 77, of Kenosha died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Froedtert-South, St. Catherine's Medical Campus in Pleasant Prairie.

She was born Feb. 7, 1942, in Hillsboro, Wis., to the late Emo and Selina (Melby) Clark.

Judy was a graduate of Hillsboro High School; making Kenosha her home since 1960.

On June 4, 1960, at The Congregational Church of Hillsboro, she was united in marriage to Donald A. Stanek.

After 46 years of marriage Donald preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2006.

A member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church. Judy was also a member of the Moose Lodge #286, and several bowling leagues at Guttormsen's and Sheridan Lanes. She truly enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She and her husband liked to spend time at the family farm, in Hillsboro, Wis. She especially enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren throughout the year and especially on the holidays. Judy was always a kind, loving and giving person to all she knew.

Surviving Judy are her two children; Scott (Lori) Stanek, Laurie (Scott) Smet; her seven grandchildren; Danielle (Vincent) Leo, Jennifer (Kevin) Jordan, Derek Dukas, Jake Stanek, Jessica Smet, Ryan (Carly) Smet, and Tony Smet and six great grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings; Deltha Schumacher, Ivan Clark, Mahlen Clark and Bob (Margie) Clark.

In addition to her parents and her husband Donald she was preceded in death by a son in infancy; a daughter, Dawn Dukas; two brothers, Herman and Richard Clark and a sister, Elaine Tydrich.

Funeral services honoring Judy's life will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. Visitation for Judith will be held on Wednesday, June 26 , from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the services at the Funeral Home.

