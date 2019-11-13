Judith "Judy" E. Curtiss

1939 - 2019

Judith "Judy" E. Curtiss, age 80 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at

Hospice Alliance, Inc./Hospice House.

Born in Kenosha on April 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Pearl (Anderson) Krueger.

On May 14, 1960 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Gerald Curtiss. They built a beautiful life together.

She was employed at American Motors, until she had her daughter. Then she became a happy homemaker who loved and cared for her family. There was no one like her. When she was raising her daughter, she enjoyed chaperoning her daughter's field trips, as well as watching her gymnastic meets. Upon becoming a grandmother she enjoyed having her grandson visit for sleepovers, and loved to show him off by taking him out to run errands.

She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Judy loved spending time working out and she was a member of Elaine Powers and Living Well Lady, back when leg warmers were in fashion. She and her husband liked to bike ride together after dinner and spent many years bowling together with friends and family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Gerald; her daughter, Jo Ann (Keith) Hughes; and her adored grandson, Riley Hughes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her many siblings, Ethel, Roy, Thomas, Donald, Robert, Glen, Dorothy, Jack, and Joan; sisters-in-law, Dorothy, Mickey, Jeannette, Diane, Marlene, Darlene; and brothers-in law Ray and Larry. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Edna Krueger wife of her brother Donald.

Funeral Services honoring Judy's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Judy will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, Inc. 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, would be appreciated.

