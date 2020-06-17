Judith Gail Schmude
1939 - 2020
Judith Gail Schmude

1939 - 2020

Judith (Judy) G. Schmude, a long time resident of San Diego , CA , died at her home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Judy was 81 years old.

Judith Gail Ohlgart was the first born daughter of Howard and Joycelyn Ohlgart. She was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 1939 and attended Kenosha public schools. She majored in science and education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where she earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees. She earned her PhD. in Health Administration from Marquette University in 1983.

She began her career as a middle school science teacher and later a Medical Technologist for a Wisconsin Hospital. She worked as a health care administrator in Wisconsin, Arizona and California, retiring as CEO Of the Centre For Health Care in 2007. Judy was a dedicated member and leader of the American Association of University Women and served on the boards of several charitable and professional organizations.

Judy had a lifelong love affair with books so when she retired she wrote and published one! HOUSE ON THIRTY-FIRST AVENUE is a fictional but historical novel based on her Grandmother's life. She was an intelligent, energetic, loving woman who was always having an "adventure". She enjoyed enormous professional success but she was proudest of her family, especially her two wonderful grandchildren.

Judy is survived by two sons, Frederick E. (Vilma) and Randall Schmude, a sister Jackie Yaiser (Jim), two grandchildren, Rachelle and Matthew Schmude and several nieces and nephews.

Judy was cremated. A celebration of her life will be held when the threat of Covid-19 has passed. In the meantime, if she could, Judy would ask that you spend time with young people, read a good book, and toast to loving family and enduring friendships.

Memorials may be made in Judy's Memory to: Feeding Matters at: feedingmatters.org.



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 17, 2020.
