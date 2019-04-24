Judith A. Gillmore

1947 - 2019

Judith A. Gillmore, 71, of Salem, Wis., passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at The University of Chicago Hospital. She was born May 28, 194,7 in Kenosha, Wis. Judy was a graduate of Central High School in Salem, Wis. and was a graduate of Gateway Technical Institute in Kenosha with an LPN degree. Over her 40-year nursing career, she worked for Lake Forest OB-GYN and Central High School as the school nurse.

Judy married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Gillmore, on June 18, 1966, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on Highway U. They made their home on the family farm, R&G Dairy in Kenosha County, where they raised their three children.

Judy was a longtime member of Wesley Chapel, where she directed both senior and junior choir for many years. She also served on the UMW committee at the church. Ron and Judy then became members at CrossView Church in Antioch, Ill., where she served on both the land and benevolence committees.

Judy served God by serving others. She was a woman of faith from a very early age. Judy raised her family to love the Lord to the second and third generations. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and gift of hospitality. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Judy enjoyed gathering with family and friends, playing cards, visiting by the pool and making meals for those in need.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Gillmore, their three children, Greg (Maria) Gillmore, Daniel (Cyndee) Gillmore, Amy Gillmore; their grandchildren, Ariana (Joel) Culbertson, Austin Gillmore, Joshua Gillmore, Kayleb Gillmore, J'Dyn Gillmore, Mari'An Gillmore, Luke Gillmore, Amelia Gillmore, Nadia Gillmore; great-grandchildren, Alia Culbertson and Jada Culbertson; her siblings, Michael (Linda) Burke, David (Susan) Burke, Charlotte (LeRoy) Gilliam, Connie Hartzell, Steve (Jean) Cassity, Mike (Lorie) Cassity, Peg (Rich) Baron, Chris (Dave) Jenkins; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey Burke, Winton and Eula Cassity and Millie Jackley; and her sister, Patty Sorensen-Wynstra and sister-in-law, Sandy Gillmore.