Judith I. "Judy" Dainko
1938 - 2020
Judith "Judy" I. Dainko, 82, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Kenosha Place.

She was born on June 28, 1938, to the late Ralph F. and Alice E. (Klipfel) Dainko in Kenosha. She was educated in Kenosha and graduated from St. Mary's High School.

Judy worked at St. Catherine's Hospital and Kenosha Memorial Hospital for 63 years in supply and purchasing.

Judy was a member of St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church and was a devout catholic.

Judy enjoyed taking trips to Florida and spending time with family and friends.

Judy is survived by her sister Joan B. Overway of DeWitt, MI, nieces Tamara J. Matz of Spring Hill, FL, and Mary M. Stuner of Vestaburg, MI, and nephews Gregory A. Overway of DeWitt, MI and Robert C. Kollmann of Kenosha. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister Marion E. Chamberlain.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Judy will be held on Thursday, July 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church (2223 – 51st St.). Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Visitation for Judy will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Masks are encouraged.

The family would like to thank Amazing Grace Home Health for the loving and compassionate care given to Judy over the past two years.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
