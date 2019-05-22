Judith "Judy" Lichter

1951 - 2019

Judith "Judy" Lichter, 67, of Sparta, passed away, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home.

She was born Oct. 26, 1951, in Racine, Wis., to Nicholas and Kathleen (Hayes) Lichter. Judy grew up in the Kenosha area and graduated from Salem Central High School.

She then moved to Colo. to ski and settled in Georgetown where she subsequently received her bachelor's degree in Computer and Management Science from Metropolitan State College in Denver, Colo. Judy worked for Computer Associates as a National Director and subsequently moved to Santa Monica where she earned her Masters degree from Loyola Marymount University, and managed the Beverly Hills Bridge Club before retiring in Sparta.

Judy was a Sparta schools substitute teacher and a member and volunteer for St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She also volunteered for the Monroe County Humane Society, the National Migratory Bird Count, Sparta Community Choir, and Sparta Community dinners. Judy was the owner and operator of the Yarn Stash LLC knitting shop, teaching many people the joy of knitting. She enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and achieved Silver Life Master in The American Contract Bridge League (ACBL).

Survivors include her four siblings: Lisa (Craig) Zimmerman of Onalaska; Nick (Margaret) Lichter of La Crosse; Mary (Nick) Breunig of Town of Buffalo, Mike (Debi) Lichter of Talkeetna, Ala.; her brother-in-law Tim Montee of Sturgeon Bay, and many nieces and nephews of whom she was very close: Joseph (godchild), Jennifer, Maria, Patrick, Mike, Lindsey, Margaret, Erik, Rachel (godchild), MurphyKate (godchild), Nicholas, Harold, Jennifer, Kimberly; and great-nieces and nephews: Maddy, Evelyn, Gabriel, and Ethan.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest sister Gretchen Montee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sparta. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Private interment will be at a later date at St. George's Cemetery in Kenosha. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, and from 12 noon until the time of Mass, Friday, at St. Patricks.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's name may be made to the Monroe County Humane Society, 10714 WI-16 Sparta, WI 54650.