Judith Mohr

December 27, 1942 - December 8, 2019

Judith Mohr, age 76 of Kenosha, died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center.

She was born on December 27, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Genevieve (Gregory) Sell.

On February 10, 1959 in Racine, she was united in marriage to Frederick Mohr. After 57 years of marriage, Fred preceded her in death on June 25, 2016.

She was a longtime member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

In the 1970's, Judy owned and operated Mohr's Café. She also was a cook for Rocco's Restaurant, Dakota Rose and Bernie's Hometown Pizza.

Judy had a passion for cooking and she especially loved to cook for the holidays and Sunday's. It was well known that when you visited Judy, you never left hungry. Judy was known for being a very generous and selfless person who always put the needs of others before herself. She was a caring mother to her special nieces, Dawn and Jill. Judy also enjoyed playing blackjack at Oneida Casino.

Judy is survived by her loving sons, David (Pamela) Mohr, Glenn (Susan) Mohr and Mathew (Stacey) Mohr; her daughter, Donna (Earl) Wales, all of whom live locally; her grandchildren, Erica (Steve) Rea, Beth (Mark Griffen) Wales, Samantha (Brandon) Mitchell, Timothy Mohr, Michael (Laura) Mohr, Jr., Adam (Katrina) Mohr, Peter (Heather Hall) Mohr and Max Mohr, and her fourteen great grandchildren.

She is further survived by her brothers, Greg (Kathy) Sell and Tom (Florence) Sell; her sisters, Joy (Bernard) Willing, Jean (John) LauDonio and Debbie (Ken) Kataja; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Fred, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Mohr; a granddaughter, Nicole Wales; and two sisters, Hallie Lewis and Laurie Sell.

Funeral services honoring Judy's life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Ave., Kenosha. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial remembrance to the family would be appreciated.

