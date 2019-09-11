Judy L. Blaylock

Judy Lucy Blaylock, 58, of Paddock Lake, Wis., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, after a nearly two-year battle with melanoma. She never gave up hope and fought the cancer aggressively until the very end.

She was born Feb. 2, 1961 in Algoma, Wis., the daughter of the late Sylvester and Margaret Salzsieder. Judy lived in Burlington, Wis. before settling in Paddock Lake 16 years ago.

On July 14, 2001, she married Herbert Blaylock in Kenosha. Judy worked for the convenient stores of Speedway for over 20 years in many capacities and was a respected expert in her field with her final title of Field Marketing Coordinator. She enjoyed gardening, loved being with family (especially her grandchildren), and enjoyed the occasional glass of barefoot bubbly.

Judy will be remembered for her beautiful smile that could light up a room and her sincere kindness. No words could ever express the type of person Judy was, her joy of life and her love of family and cherished friends. She is timeless. She will be in our hearts forever.

Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Herbert Blaylock; four children, Kurtis (Hannah) Ehlers, Sara (David) Chang, Jacob Blaylock and Justin Blaylock; grandchildren, Elliott, Katelyn, and Christian; siblings, Robert (Sharon) Salzsieder, Carl (Tammy) Salzsieder, Larry (Evelyn) Salzsieder, Mike (Jamie) Salzsieder, Marie (John) Dekeyser, Linda Salzsieder, Karen (Christopher) Fordham, Nancy (Scott) Neuberger, and Shirley Nell; mother-in-law Joan Smith, sister-in-law Cheryl Blaylock Koos, and brother-in-law Keith (Amy) Blaylock; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law "Big" Mike Nell and David Koos.

Memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Proko Funeral Home, Kenosha, Wis. Memorial services will commence at 4 p.m. Saturday. Those desiring may make contributions to the , in Judy's memory.

