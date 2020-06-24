Julia Ann Stark

October 24, 1957 - June 20, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Julia (Kozlowski) Stark, 62, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hospice Alliance.

She was born in Baraboo, WI on October 24, 1957, the daughter of the late Clarence and Loretta Kozlowski.

Julia was a 1976 graduate of Whitewater High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, and her Master's Degree from the University of Wisconsin Parkside.

In Las Vegas on December 26, 1994, Julia was united in marriage to Russell Stark.

She was an adjunct professor of Criminal Justice for the University of Wisconsin Parkside, and also worked as a Corrections Field Supervisor for the State of Wisconsin.

Julia was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church, and the Polish Center of Wisconsin. She enjoyed being a stained glass artist, and loved being a mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her husband, Russell; twin daughters, Jessica Ann (Brandan) Peterman, and Courtney Marie (Branden Villagrana) Stark; two grandchildren, Jack William Peterman, and Leilani Rose Villagrana, and aunt, Arlene (Harold) Meyer. She is further survived by cousins, friends and colleagues.

Julia was preceded in death by her brother, Alexander Scott Kozlowski.

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday June 27, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Whitewater, WI.

Julia's family would like to thank Hospice Alliance for the care and compassion they gave Julia.

