Julie Ann Ciric
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Julie Ann Ciric

1967-2020

Julie Ann Ciric, 52, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2020, at her home, following a 5-year battle with cancer. She was employed at Walgreens for 34 years. A proud member of HBA and Team Phoenix.

Julie is survived by her husband, Djura Ciric; son, Jake Ciric; and her parents, John and Judith Magnus; brother John Magnus; she is further survived by other loving family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, at Proko Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Julie's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
04:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved