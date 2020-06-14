Julie Ann Ciric

1967-2020

Julie Ann Ciric, 52, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2020, at her home, following a 5-year battle with cancer. She was employed at Walgreens for 34 years. A proud member of HBA and Team Phoenix.

Julie is survived by her husband, Djura Ciric; son, Jake Ciric; and her parents, John and Judith Magnus; brother John Magnus; she is further survived by other loving family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, at Proko Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

