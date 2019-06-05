Julie K. Adams

1958 -2019

Julie K. (Olson) Adams, 61, of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at The Manor of Kenosha, after a long hard battle with lung cancer.

She was born on April 10, 1958 to Aubrey T. and Caroline C. (Diehn) Olson in Black River Falls, Wis. She was educated in the school system of Eau Claire, graduating from North High School in 1976. She worked for the Parks and Recreation Department in Eau Claire as the Concessions manager at the fast pitch softball field and as a scorer/timer for the local hockey association.

She moved to Kenosha in 1986 where she held many job titles, one of her proudest being a driver trainer at Laidlaw Transportation. She worked there for nine years.

Julie met Fred E. Keyse and recently celebrated 25 years together.

In 2010, the age of 52, Julie returned to Herzing University and graduated with an associate degree in Medical Assistance. Upon graduation she was employed at Kenosha Urgicare, where she worked until the time of her death.

Julie was "Ma" to all of her daughter's friends. One of her favorite sayings regarding her many adopted children was, "I own two but have 102!"

Three of Julie's greatest accomplishments was seeing the birth of her three grandchildren, she loved them more than life itself.

Julie is survived by her father Aubrey "Ole" Olson of Altoona, her husband Fred E. Keyse, two daughters Nadiehn M Adams of Kenosha and Connie (Beau) Burroughs of Wheatland, three grandchildren, three brothers Mark (Lori Gilbert) Olson of Eau Claire, Kevin (Paula Wangan) Olson of Eau Claire and Jeff (Christina Cartman) Olson of Altoona, two sisters Crystal Olson of Fall Creek and Sheila (Troy) Issaacson of Fall Creek. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her mother.

A Celebration of Life for Julie will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 1 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from noon until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the family.

