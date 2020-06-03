Julie Lynn Capodarco 1970-2020 Julie Lynn Capodarco of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, WI. She is survived by her children, Joseph Jacobi, autumn Jacobi, Jada cline, partner Jeff cline, parents; Mark Capodarco, Martia Kemps (Doug Vaccarello), siblings; Jason Capodarco (Rita Rehm), Catherine Kelley (Brian Kelley), nieces Sloan and Brynn Kelley, Grandmother Rose Mary Capodarco, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. She was born May 7, 1970, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Mark Capodarco and Martia Kemps. She graduated from Westosha High School in 1988 and later graduated from Trinity School of Nursing in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She had a 20-year career in caring for others and touched the lives of many patients and families. Julie was a devoted, loving mother and avid gardener. Her biggest passion in life were her three beautiful children. She loved picking wild flowers, finding "treasures" at estate sales and especially loved her time in Florida and the Florida Keys. She had a contagious laugh, a big heart and a smile that would light-up the room. Her strong-will and eternal optimism were awe-inspiring. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Julie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Martin and Nora Kemps; her paternal grandfather, Frank Capodarco; an aunt, Margaret Capodarco and an uncle, Edward Capodarco. In light of the current COVID19 restrictions, we are planning a Celebration of Life for Julie on July 11th, 2020 at Petrifying Springs Park-Biergarten from 2-4 p.m. for a stop in or drive by acknowledgement. Also, if you have any photos or fond memories to share, please email them to ccapodarco@gmail.com so we can incorporate into the celebration. Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to an education fund for her children in her memory. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Kenosha WI 53144 Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit and Sign Julie's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 3, 2020.