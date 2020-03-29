Julie M. Brienen

Julie M. Brienen, 59, of Kenosha, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Due to the current environment, a Celebration of Life for Julie will be held at a later date. To pay tribute, please visit Julie's online memorial www.forevermissed.com/julssavanna. The family requests any photos or videos of Julie be emailed to [email protected] If you would like to contribute a charitable donation in her honor, please visit www.gofundme.com/julie-brienen-memorial-fund.

