Julie M. Brienen

Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Obituary
Julie M. Brienen

Julie M. Brienen, 59, of Kenosha, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Due to the current environment, a Celebration of Life for Julie will be held at a later date. To pay tribute, please visit Julie's online memorial www.forevermissed.com/julssavanna. The family requests any photos or videos of Julie be emailed to [email protected] If you would like to contribute a charitable donation in her honor, please visit www.gofundme.com/julie-brienen-memorial-fund.

Please see our website for a complete obituary.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 29, 2020
