Julie M. Brienen
Julie M. Brienen, 59, of Kenosha, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Due to the current environment, a Celebration of Life for Julie will be held at a later date. To pay tribute, please visit Julie's online memorial www.forevermissed.com/julssavanna. The family requests any photos or videos of Julie be emailed to [email protected] If you would like to contribute a charitable donation in her honor, please visit www.gofundme.com/julie-brienen-memorial-fund.
