Julie Pauline Herrick

1925 - 2020

Julie Pauline Herrick passed away peacefully Tuesday 7-28-2020 at Hospice House after a short illness.

Born on Oct. 16, 1925 in Kenosha, she was the sixth daughter and penultimate child of John & Pauline (Rebro) Thomka. A 1943 graduate of

Kenosha High School, most of her working career was for Kenosha Auto Transport, which became Jupiter Transport Co. After retirement she also worked for years as a city poll worker, until her eyesight started declining.

In 1949 she married Jerome Herrick, with whom she enjoyed over 53 years of togetherness, until his passing in 2003.

She enjoyed some single-life travel which included a trip to Cuba in the 1940's and a trip to Hawaii for a niece's wedding in her later years. Her most enjoyable travel, though, was family related: from visiting Jerome's family in Arcadia, WI for summer visits, to the 25 years of biannual family reunions through 2019. She was a mother figure to many nephews & nieces whose own parents predeceased her.

As a life-long member of St. Anthony's parish she was active in their Rosary Society.

Julie is survived by her two sons, Bob Herrick and Jerry Herrick (Jean Mazzarelli); her grandchildren, Ryland Herrick (Amanda Johnson), Sedge Herrick (Lexi Zeyen) and Joy Mathein; and her sister, Martha (Galis) Call of Racine.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, and four sisters and a brother: Helen (Miles) Galster, Ida (Albert) Christianson, Janice (Bill) Johnson, Margaret (Julius) Matolek and John (Marge) Thomka. Stacking sadness upon sadness, we will not be having a funeral reception at this time. So many of our relatives and friends are scattered around the state and region, not to mention being of vulnerable age, these pandemically challenging times preclude us from expecting or asking people to travel and mingle in crowds. We're all safer at home for now. And that's too bad: Julie loved a good party! From her KAT Kittens bowling team's gatherings at Bartley House, to the reunion at Barb & Jim's with Julie's personalized Port-A-Pot, to dancing to Scotty's on her 90th birthday, she enjoyed life.

Thanks to everyone who touched her life, her neighbors and friends, Doctor's offices and care facilities, people who just smiled and said hello, you all enriched her.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com