June B. Luitze

February 7, 1933 - January 25, 2020

June B. Luitze, 86, formerly of Pleasant Prairie, late of Marinette, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Rennes Health Care Center-West in Peshtigo.

She was born on February 7, 1933 to the late Paul and Bessie (Prikopia) Polhemus in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On September 6, 1952 she married George W. Luitze in Kenosha and raised nine children. He preceded her in death on November 17, 1991.

Later in life June moved from Pleasant Prairie to Marinette to be closer to family. June loved to cook, playing bingo, reading and watching television.

June is survived by her children Chris (Lori) Luitze, Denise (David) Woodstock, Annette (Jeff) Feivor, Vernon (Tammy) Luitze, Janet Duncan, Tina Becker, Jacque (Bonnie) Luitze and Louie (Carol) Luitze, her 19 grandchildren, including a special granddaughter Teaghan who had a special bond with June, her 14 great grandchildren and a special neighbor Timmy Soens.

She is preceded in death by a daughter Mary Thompson, her siblings Helen Jackson, Roy Polhemus, Walter "Wally" Polhemus and Melvin Englisbe and a son-in-law Joe Duncan.

A Celebration of Life for June will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

A special thank you is extended to the entire staff at Rennes-West, Peshtigo, especially on the 400 Wing. They went above and beyond with their compassionate and loving care for June and her family.

