1/1
June E. Nelson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

June E. Nelson

1929-2020

June E. Nelson, 91, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kenosha, on June 23, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Doris (White) Glacken. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was educated in local schools, and graduated from Kenosha High School.

On October 22, 1949, she married C. Richard "Dick" Nelson at First United Methodist Church. They met through their mutual interest in horses and celebrated 56 years of marriage in 2005. They enjoyed spending winters in Bradenton, FL together. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2006.

June dedicated her life to her family. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, Mayflower Society, and the Pleasant Prairie Women's Club.

Survivors include two loving sons, Scott (Kathie) Nelson, and Kevin (Deanna) Nelson, DVM; three beloved grandchildren, Rachel (Aaron Skidmore) Nelson, Capt Aaron Nelson, USAF, Ret. (Maj Mary Catherine Nelson, USAF), and Nathan Nelson; two great-grandsons, Liam and Luke Nelson; and a sister, Charlene Nelson.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie and Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care they provided.

Private services were held for June at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Donations in her name can be made to First United Methodist Church or Hospice Alliance.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign June's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved