June E. Nelson

1929-2020

June E. Nelson, 91, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kenosha, on June 23, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Doris (White) Glacken. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was educated in local schools, and graduated from Kenosha High School.

On October 22, 1949, she married C. Richard "Dick" Nelson at First United Methodist Church. They met through their mutual interest in horses and celebrated 56 years of marriage in 2005. They enjoyed spending winters in Bradenton, FL together. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2006.

June dedicated her life to her family. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, Mayflower Society, and the Pleasant Prairie Women's Club.

Survivors include two loving sons, Scott (Kathie) Nelson, and Kevin (Deanna) Nelson, DVM; three beloved grandchildren, Rachel (Aaron Skidmore) Nelson, Capt Aaron Nelson, USAF, Ret. (Maj Mary Catherine Nelson, USAF), and Nathan Nelson; two great-grandsons, Liam and Luke Nelson; and a sister, Charlene Nelson.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie and Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care they provided.

Private services were held for June at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Donations in her name can be made to First United Methodist Church or Hospice Alliance.

