June J. Volbrecht

1929 - 2019

June J. Volbrecht age 90 of Lake Geneva, WI. died November 6, 2019. She was born on June 6, 1929. The daughter of the late Walter and Pearl (Laiher) Young. She was united in marriage to Wendolyn Volbrecht who preceded her in death on June 20, 2009. She was a faithful member of Faith Tabernacle of Genoa, IL.

She is survived by her ten children: Terry (Darlene) Volbrecht, Peggy Konrad, Jerry (Bonnie) Volbrecht, Cindy Cucco, Randy Volbrecht, Larry (Tracy) Volbrecht, Nancy Volbrecht, Kristy Volbrecht, Danny (Marjie) Volbrecht and Kenny (Patricia) Volbrecht. Further survived by numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughters Marcy Volbrecht and Wendy Volbrecht, Grandsons Tim Konrad, Jason Volbrecht, Justin Volbrecht and Granddaughter Korin Mulvey. Further survived by numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 7:00PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until time of services. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.