June M. Tribur

1940 - 2019

June M. Tribur age 79 a Kenosha resident passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday August 14, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born on June 21, 1940 in Kenosha to the late William and Margaret (Andersen) Naekrsz. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. She was employed at Thrift Drug Store for many years.

She married the love of her life Robert Tribur Sr. on December 13, 1958. He passed away on May 30, 2015. She enjoyed fishing with Bob, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, watching Days of Our Lives, going to St. Vincent DePaul, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving her are her daughters Cheri (Tim)Vaccaro, Linda (Jody) Orlando, and son Robert Tribur Jr. Her Brother James (Mae) Nolen, Her Sister-in-Law Diana (Ken) Palmen. She is further survived by 10 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren, and several Nieces and Nephews.

June was preceded in death by her Daughter Kimberly Ann in infancy, Sisters Alice

Ostram and Elaine Roth, Brother Harry Nolen, and Brothers Walter, Raymond, and William Naekrsz and Daughter-in-law Monika Tribur.

A service will be held at 2:00 P.M. for June, on August 17, 2019 at the Women's Club of Kenosha (6028 8th Avenue). Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the Woman's Club from 1:00 pm. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated.

The family is especially grateful to Hospice Alliance, especially Mohamed and Renee for the wonderful care they gave to June and her family.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamily Options.com