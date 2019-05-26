Rev. Justin L. "Joe"

Silvius

1932 - 2019

Rev. Justin "Joe" L. Silvius, 86, passed away at Brookside Care Center on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

He was born in Mitchellville, Iowa on June 1, 1932, the son of the late Theodore and Helen (nee: Hainline) Silvius.

Joe graduated from Carthage College when it was located in Carthage, Ill. He also graduated from the Northwestern Lutheran Seminary in Minneapolis. However, before his ordination in 1959, Joe fulfilled his civic duty and served his nation with the U.S. Army from 1957-59. He served in military intelligence in Berlin.

On June 23, 1961, Joe married Maxine Siverson in St. Paul, Minn.

He served his first call at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Postville, Iowa. He also served at St. James Lutheran in Johnston, Iowa, Hope Lutheran in Cedar Rapids, Bethany Lutheran in Ishpeming, Mich., and Gethsemane Lutheran in Brookfield, Wis. Joe retired from St. Mary's Lutheran Church in Kenosha. During the last half of his ministry he created "piano ministry" playing various styles of pop music with a religious text. Joe used this medium in sermons and also at church celebrations

After his retirement Joe and Maxine became active members of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church. They traveled overseas to Europe and China and enjoyed many Road Scholar programs in the US. For many years Joe was a Friendly Visitor with KAFASI. He enjoyed swimming at the Y and biking on trails. His good friend Tom Van Dahm and Joe spent many Fridays at the veterans' coffee at Festival Foods.

In addition to his loving wife, Maxine of Kenosha, he is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Paula Silvius of Pella, Wis., Roger Silvius of Kenosha, and Daniel Silvius of Wind Lake, Wis.; his four grandchildren; his three great grandchildren; his sister, Marilyn Ullestad; his brother-in-law, Gerald (Marlys) Siverson; as well as nieces and nephews. Joe was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Norman Ullestad.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, May 28, for a visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring his life will take place at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church (1700 Green Bay Road) on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Beth Ann Stone officiating. There will also be a visitation in the church from 10 a.m.until-11 a.m. A private interment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Lutheran World Relief or the Shalom Center in Kenosha.

