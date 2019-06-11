Karen A. Ruhle-Peterson

Karen A. Ruhle-Peterson of Pleasant Prairie passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Kenosha and was the first child born to George and Catherine (DeAngelis) Ruhle. She received her early education in the schools in Pleasant Prairie and was a graduate of Tremper High School.

Karen was a dedicated learner. While raising her family and being a caregiver to her parents, she worked full-time and went to school full time. She received an Associate's Degree in Accounting from Gateway Technical Institute and her Bachelors of Art Degree from Carthage College; achieving cum laude. Karen received her Master's Degree in Education from Silver Lake College.

On July 26, 1980, at the Historical Kemper Center Chapel, she married Robert Peterson. Their union was blessed with a beautiful daughter.

Karen was employed and retired as a teacher from the Kenosha Unified School District. Previously, for 11 years, she was a Postal Clerk with the U.S. Postal Service and an Administrative Assistant with AMC.

She was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church. In her younger years, Karen was a member of the Shoreliners and Queensmen Drum and Bugle Corps and extensively traveled with them throughout the United States.

Karen loved to fly with her husband, Bob in their Taylorcraft and later their Flight Design Aircrafts. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing the piano and traveling. Karen was very close to her family and looked forward to spending time with them. She loved to attend her daughter and her granddaughters many events. Karen's biggest joy in life was making many lasting memories with her family.

Karen will be remembered as a sweet likeable person who loved to help others. Her happy disposition and laugh are unforgettable.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Sarah (Ryan) Nichols; her beloved granddaughters, Julia and Mya; her brother, David (Deborah) Ruhle, Sr.; her sister, Julie (Danny Galvin) Ruhle; her aunts and uncles; her nieces and nephews; and many close family friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents; and her many aunts and uncles. Funeral Services honoring Karen's life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7117 14th Ave. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice.

