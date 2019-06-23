Karen A. Gunderson

Karen A. Gunderson, 62, of Somers passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Karen was born on Oct. 14, 1956, in Kenosha to Marvin and Margaret (Noonan) Rothwell. She married David Gunderson III in Kenosha on May 21, 1976. Karen worked for over 28 years at Medline Industries until her retirement in Jan. of 2019. She enjoyed bowling and traveling, especially her trips with David to the casinos. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by, her parents and a brother, Michael Rothwell.

Karen is survived by, her husband, David Gunderson III of Somers; two sons, Steve Gunderson of Racine and Scott (Jessie) Gunderson of Somers; her daughter, Ann (Kris) Rigert of Bristol; six grandchildren, Grace and Harper Rigert, Chance and Camden Gunderson and two on the way; her brother, Doug (Kim) Rothwell as well as other family and friends.

A memorial service for Karen will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Kemper Center Founders Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held at Kemper Center on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016 75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com