Karen Lynn (Wright) Morrow
1958 - 2020
Karen Lynn (Wright) Morrow

Karen Lynn (Wright) Morrow was born April 28, 1958 in Corinth, MS. She enjoyed her last day at home in Kenosha, WI June 1, 2020.

Best friend, an ear to bend, and a fighter to the end. A rebel soul and a heart of gold filled with love that will forever grow.

May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face. And may the wings of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Karen's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
