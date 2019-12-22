Karen Searfoss Puhl

December 20, 1955 - December 17, 2019

Karen Searfoss Puhl, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, peacefully passed into the arms of God on December 17, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Karen was born December 20, 1955 in Toledo, Ohio, daughter of the late Howard Dean and Frances Potter Searfoss and sister of Lynn Searfoss of Boone, NC and Lori Searfoss Rutkowski of Toledo, OH. In September 1979 she married army Col. Gregory James Puhl (retired), currently of Woodbridge, VA.

She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology from Kaplan University in 2010 and worked in Information Technology at Great Lakes Credit Union and Community Trust Credit Union. She and her dog Atticus were often seen providing therapy in Kenosha area nursing homes. She volunteered with the American Red Cross during her time in Germany and was an active member of the Kenosha Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Gregory Puhl, her son Timothy James Puhl and wife Meghan Tousignant Puhl of Antioch, IL, and her older sister Lynn and younger sister Lori, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Wesley Robert Puhl.

A funeral and memorial services are being planned. The family requests that memorials be made to the in lieu of flowers