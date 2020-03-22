Karen Vozar

1940 - 2020

Karen Vozar's lifetime journey ended peacefully at home surrounded by her family, ending her five month battle with Cancer. She fought a courageous fight, never complaining throughout and deciding to face it with humor and optimism. She was always thinking about her family.

Karen was born to Lars and Elsie Christianson on September 16, 1940 in Racine, WI. She graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1958.

She worked at Piggly Wiggly for 22 years & retired in 2000.

Karen enjoyed family outings, cookouts, pool parties & football Sunday. She was a huge Green Bay Packers fan. Her summertime passion was her flower garden. Her yard was the envy of many. She enjoyed traveling to Slovakia, Switzerland, Las Vegas and cruising to Alaska & the Caribbean. Her favorite destination in the winter months was Clearwater Beach & Sarasota, Florida.

She loved playing cards and was a wickedly good cribbage player. She was an excellent baker. One of her specialties was Kolac, which she finally passed down the making of it onto her son & granddaughter. She was very crafty & a great seamstress, making everything from clothes to home furnishings. Karen liked reading murder mysteries & romance novels. Her favorite TV show was Wheel of Fortune & enjoyed watching old movies. Karen also enjoyed going to see her granddaughter's theatrical productions and was her biggest fan.

Karen, also known as "Babka" to many, is survived by her husband, James Vozar; her children, Dawn (Brian) Davis, Joe (Sue Baehr) Vozar, Jason (Joan) Vozar; one granddaughter, Lauren Davis; her sister, Joan (Marlin) Falkenrath; and by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lars and Elsie Christianson; her brother, Melvin (Beverly) Christianson; her sister, Betty (Frank) St. Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the unfortunate situation of the Coronavirus, there will be a Private Committal Service with immediate family only. A Day of Remembrance with relatives and friends will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the , N19 W24350 River Wood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.

Karen's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Tarig Ahmed, all the nurses at the Froedtert South Cancer Center, and the nurses of Hospice Alliance for the loving care they provided.

