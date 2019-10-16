Katharine A. (Belongia) Friedrich

Katharine "Pinky" Friedrich, 71, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday October 13, 2019.

Katharine was born on March 2, 1948 in Kenosha, the daughter of Arthur and Vernetta (Tiemann) Belongia. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Tremper H.S. She was employed for many years at Brookside Care Center as a nurse's assistant. Her hobbies included traveling, shopping and antiquing, cheering for the Packers, and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her mother, Vernetta Belongia; brother, Wayne (Mimi) Belongia of League City, Texas; and her nieces and nephews. Katharine was preceded in death by her father, Arthur, and a brother, Gerald.

A visitation will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staffs' at Robin Way and Hospice Alliance for all of the care that they provided.

