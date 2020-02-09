Kathie Berndt

1963-2020

Kathie Berndt, 56, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.

Born on July 18, 1963 in Kenosha she was the daughter of Douglas Berndt and Dorothy Jane "Janey" (Sullivan) Quardokus.

She was employed at the VFW as a bartender.

Kathie is survived by her two sons, Alex Schantek of Ypsilanti, MI and Eli Crane of Kenosha; her father, Douglas Berndt; her brother, Dan Andraschko; stepsiblings, Rick Andraschko, Tina Curry and Sherri Schoorr; and her special nephew, Ricky (Kellie Santucci) Andraschko.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Janey and her sister-in-law, Amanda Andraschko.

Private services were held per Kathie's wishes.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Kathie's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com