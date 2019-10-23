Kathleen Ann Delaney

Kathleen Ann Delaney, 68 of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Born in Kenosha on January 24, 1951, she was the daughter of the late John and Rosina Zukowski. She attended local schools; graduated from Bradford High School, Class of '69 and obtained an Associate Degree in Floral Design from Gateway Technical College.

On April 20, 1974 at St. George Catholic Church, Kathleen was united in marriage to James R. Delaney.

She was a homemaker for her family; who's talent and love of flowers was shared with family and friends. Kathleen had a giving nature and was a member of the Kenosha Chapter 155 Women of the Moose. She enjoyed music ranging from classic rock to the Broadway vocals of Barbara Streisand.

Kathleen is survived by her sons, Shawn (Janet) Delaney of Kenosha and Jimmy (Jackie) Delaney of Knoxville, Tenn.; her "other" son, Nick Parker; her grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Campagna, Cory (Leanna) Campagna, Zachary Campagna, Tyler Delaney, Madilyn Delaney and Marleigh Delaney; her brother, Rich (Donna) Zukowski; many loving nieces and nephews and her faithful canine companion, Cinnamon.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Coach" Delaney and her daughter, Shannon Delaney.

Funeral Services honoring Kathleen will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery. A visitation for Kathleen will be held on Friday, October 25, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers are appreciated in Kathleen's memory.

