Kathleen Elizabeth "Katie" Fanning Kathleen Elizabeth "Katie" Fanning of Onalaska, WI passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was 28 years old. Known as "the funniest kid he knew" by her Grandfather John, she is survived by her parents, Kelley and Joseph of Madison, WI, her Grandmother Diana Molumby of Burlington, WI, her brother Eric of California and nephews, Mel and Sam of Nevada. She is further survived by her Aunts and Uncles Greg (Roseanne) Totten of Melrose, WI, Pat (Penny) Fanning of Janesville, WI, Nancy Fanning of Fairfax, VA, Patrick (Tammy) Molumby of Burlington, Robin (Randy) Kuhn of Burlington, Daniel (Maria) Molumby of Burlington, Karen Molumby of Naples, FL, Marcia (Doug) Zboril of Fox River Grove, IL, Jeannine (David) Griffith of Madison, John (Kim) Molumby of Muskego, WI and numerous cousins. Katie was preceded in death by her Great Grandmother Ida Tonelli, her Grandfather John Molumby, her Aunt and Godmother, Luanne Totten, her Uncle Mike Fanning and her paternal grandparents, Emmett and Elizabeth Fanning. The family would like to extend the deepest sense of gratitude to the palliative care team at Mayo Hospital in LaCrosse for their compassion during this trying time and especially to Nurse Macy for the brilliant and thoughtful gesture to Katie on her final day. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate consideration of a donation to the following organizations in Katie's name: Make a Wish Wisconsin, Wauwatosa, WI or VIP Industries of Elkhorn, WI. Both were impactful to her during her life time. Please mark it "In Memory of Kathleen Fanning". The next time you see a monarch butterfly understand that Katie is nearby and checking in on you.



