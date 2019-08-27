Kathleen J. Harris

Kathleen J. Harris, 66, of Kenosha, Wis., passed away at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Born in Los Angeles, Calf. on March 21, 1953, the daughter of the late Donald Evans and Joyce (McQueen) Richmond.

In Dec. of 1971, she married Johnny George Harris. She was a loving wife and homemaker for her family.

Kathleen was artistic and crafty with scrapbooking pictures. She suffered a brain aneurysm in 2006 and even though she was unable to talk, she touched the hearts of many people. Everyone loved her.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Johnny; her children, Julie (Joe) Voirol, Shay (Stacey) Harris, Leesa (Randy) Rose and Joshua (Andrea) Harris; grandchildren, Randy, Jr., Breanna, James, Noel, Scottie, Nicholas, Brandon, Jervis and Joshua, Jr.; her siblings, Butch, Dave, Timmy, Jeff and Jamie, Stephanie and Destiny Richmond and lifelong friend, Barbara Davis.

Along with her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her brothers, Mike and Donnie Evans and her loving friend, Thomas Ol'Bright.

Funeral Services honoring Kathleen's life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, from noon until the time of the service.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

