Kathleen (Kathy) L. Kahl

1939-2020

Kathleen Kahl, 80, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Kathy was born on November 18, 1939, the daughter of the late Royal & Kathryn Marsh. She was educated in the schools of Eau Claire Wisconsin.

Kathy married her husband, Fran Kahl, in the spring of April 18, 1959. She was employed as a tax preparer for 30 plus years. She was a member of St. Mark Evangelist Church for many years, she loved reading books, learning about history, traveling, bowling, and spending time with family and friends, and getting away to their cabin to watch the birds.

Survivors include her husband, 4 children, Kristie (John) Wilson, John (LuAnne) Kahl, Roy (Kristine) Kahl, Sara Kahl, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roy, and a grandchild, Alex Kahl.

A visitation will be held on Monday February 10, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9:00AM-11:00AM with a funeral service at 11:00AM. An interment at All Saint Cemetery to follow.

