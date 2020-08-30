Kathleen Mary Mann

February 4, 1950 - August 25, 2020

Kathleen M. Mann, age 70 of Kenosha, began another chapter on her journey of eternal life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 after a short illness.

Born in Davenport, IA on February 4, 1950, she was the daughter of Roy V. and Jean M. (Gordon) Mann. Kathy was educated in Des Moines, IA and graduated from Northwest Missouri State.

She lived in Englewood, NJ for over 30 years and created a rich life filled with adventures and a network of friends, co-workers, and associates.

Kathy was a special person to all that knew her. Someone to count on for anything you might need, whether a ride, meal provided, lending an ear, countless other things and mostly a good laugh. She was interested in so many things and gave her full participation and resources to all her endeavors. In her professional life, she was a Commercial Property Appraiser in Englewood, NJ. To fill her spiritual nature, she was a member of a Shamanic Drum Circle and a Family Pipe Ceremony group. These groups allowed her to explore her natural openness, and spiritual growth. Filling her artistic nature to express herself, she attended acting classes. Recently a friend gave her a bracelet that has the word "Fearless" on it and this describes Kathy's attitude to constantly move in a forward and fulfilling direction. She had a good nature, an "up to anything" attitude and an infectious laugh that will be missed by all that had the honor of knowing her and being part of her life's journey.

Kathy is survived by her siblings, Steve (Fran) Mann of Oshkosh, Nancy (Mike) Levonovich of Kenosha and Mary (Tom) Clifford of Paddock Lake; her nephews, Mike and Stephen Levonovich; her nieces, Sarah (Eric) Macchiaroli of Howard Lake, MN and Michelle (Justin) Larsen of Nya, MN.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her brother, John C. Mann, and her uncles, Jack, Charles, and Robert Mann.

Memorial services honoring Kathleen's life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Private Inurnment will take place in All Saints Cemetery at a later date. A visitation for Kathleen will be held on Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to: Hospice Alliance Inc./Hospice House, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

