Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Katie" (Ptacek) Murphy. View Sign

Kathleen T. (Ptacek) "Katie" Murphy



Kathleen "Katie" T. Murphy, nee Ptacek, 83, of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late James "Pete" Peter Murphy; loving mother of John (Denise) Murphy, Peggy (Pat) Wier, Jim (Lori) Murphy, and Marie (Mike) Langdon; devoted grandmother of Will (Emily), Anne and Margaret Murphy, Andy and Katie Wier, Colin, Caleigh, and Cara Murphy, and Lauren and Gracie Langdon; loving sister of Ed Ptacek, Mike (the late Judy) Ptacek, and the late Rosemary (the late Bob) Langer; sister-in-law of the late Robert "Red" (the late Karen) Murphy; aunt of many nieces and nephews.



Katie was born in Chicago, grew up in Kenosha and moved to Lombard for good in 1960. She loved her family and friends and approached life with unparalleled optimism and energy.



Above all else, Katie cherished her family, especially her treasured grandchildren. She enjoyed navigating life on her terms, valued being heard and remained independent through the end.



Katie died suddenly due to complications from a fall. A three-time cancer survivor, beginning 40 years ago, she appreciated every day, lived longer than she ever dreamt possible and passed with no regrets.



The family extends deep gratitude to Dr. David Dungan, Dr. James Mok and the entire care team at Edward Hospital



Visitation Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m.until 7 p.m. at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Christ the King, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Mass 11 a.m. Interment private. Memorials to the , or The Humanitarian Service Project, are appreciated. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or Visitation Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m.until 7 p.m. at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Christ the King, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Mass 11 a.m. Interment private. Memorials to the , or The Humanitarian Service Project, are appreciated. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net





Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kenosha News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.